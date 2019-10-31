close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 31, 2019

Twitter to stop running political ads worldwide

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 31, 2019

NEW YORK: In response to growing criticism over misinformation from politicians on social media, Twitter on Wednesday said that it would stop all political advertising globally on its platform.

Jack Dorsey, chief executive of micro-blogging site, said in a tweet that the company took the action to head off potential problems from "machine learning-based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes."

The move comes with Facebook under pressure to apply fact-checking to politicians running ads with debunked claims.

Latest News

More From Sci-Tech