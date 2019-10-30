close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 30, 2019

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain drop jaws in stunning bridal attires

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 30, 2019
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain drop jaws in stunning bridal attires. Photos: Yasir Hussain (Instagram)

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have won the internet with pictures of their regal bridal attires taking everyone by storm, after the crowd-favourite couple turned bride and groom for Ali Xeeshan’s latest bridal collection.

On Tuesday, Yasir took to Instagram to share pictures of the couple's stunning photoshoot showcasing Xeeshan’s exquisite bridal collection called Prem Nagar, wherein he can be seen channeling royal vibes while posing alongside ladylove Iqra.

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stun as bride and groom for Ali Xeeshan’s latest collection

Aik malika ki kahani mai badshah badshah nahi ghulaam hota hai . aur ghulaam hazir hai @iiqraaziz thankyou @alixeeshantheaterstudio @gomilaintersole (In the story of a queen, the king is not a monarch, but a slave. And your slave is here),” Yasir captioned the pictures.

A few days ago, the duo had shared some more pictures exhibiting the same collection in which they looked immaculate as ever.

Rumours suggest that Iqra and Yasir might be tying the knot soon and are 'counting days till they become official.'

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain begin wedding countdown?



