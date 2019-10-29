Homemade remedies to treat dengue fever

Diet plays an important role in eradicating any infection. With dengue fever now spreading across Pakistan, there have been more cases of dengue virus reported this year than in any of the previous years.



Treatment:

Dengue viruses can now be treated with homemade prescriptions that help quickly get rid of this fever without any side effects whatsoever.

Top five home-based remedies for dengue treatment are given as follows:

Papaya leaves

Goat Milk

Apple juice

Neem Leaves

Guava

Papaya leaves:

A great amount of white blood cells are reduced in the body due to dengue. Papaya helps the patient overcome this deficiency and recover quickly. A compound in papaya is known to help with blood thickening and can limit the internal bleeding brought about by the sickness.

Papaya juice is the best way to improve your intake of papaya and attain speedy recovery of dengue symptoms.

Take three to four leaves of papaya for this and rinse them thoroughly, then crush the leaves and drain their juice and drink this juice two to three times a day. This juice very useful for the dengue patients.

Goat Milk:

According to one study, goat's milk is helpful for dengue patients. This milk contains a certain amount of protein that is not present in cows and buffaloes milk which makes it so special. Goat's milk helps alleviate the patient's deficiency of platelets and also helps in preventing the virus, which can be cured immediately if the dengue patient consumes this milk morning and evening, on a regular basis.

Apple Juice:

The apple juice caters to anemia in a dengue patient, plus it also increases platelets through an antioxidant found in apples.

Make sure to mix one teaspoon of lemon juice in a glass of apple juice and then drink the juice. The patient should take this juice two to three times a day.

Neem leaves:

Neem leaves have the special ability to fight off infections because they are anti-bacterial. These leaves are extremely useful in dengue virus as they can help increase blood platelets and white blood cells.

For this process, take some leaves and boil them in water. When this water is cool, add honey in it and drink it. This drink is proven to be very beneficial for dengue patients.

Guava:

The guava is rich in vitamins and minerals. It contains vitamin C and also helps to increase immunity, and increase platelet count of dengue patients.

It is highly recommended that dengue patients should drink one to two cups of guava juice daily or either eat two to three guavas daily.