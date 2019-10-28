close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 28, 2019

Mehwish Hayat opens up about playing the role of Benazir Bhutto in biopic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 28, 2019
Mehwish Hayat opens up about playing the role of Benazir Bhutto in biopic. Photo: File

The iconic political figure of Benazir Bhutto is soon to get immortalized by one of Pakistan’s finest stars, Mehwish Hayat, regarding which the actor can’t seem to hold her excitement.

The 36-year-old Load Wedding actor in an interview with BBC Urdu solidified the buzz that had been making rounds in the past, of a biopic for the late Pakistan People’s Party leader.

Read More:  Mehwish Hayat to step into Benazir Bhutto’s role in biopic

The actor said in the chat: "This is the story of a hero. Benazir Bhutto is a hero to me and I love that woman. Her story is so inspirational to me. It's important that this generation and the generations ahead see her contributions, her struggles and her progress. She was the first woman [to be] Prime Minister."

View this post on Instagram

"We have broken glass ceilings, we have broken the stereotypes, and we have been and continue to be prepared to go the extra mile, to be judged by unrealistic standards, to be held more accountable." Today would have been Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's 65th birthday. It is an ideal time to reflect on her undoubted achievements. I have never really been a political person but leaving that aside there is no denying the great strides she made for women's empowerment and equality in our country - everything we are still fighting for even today. There was a time when she made women believe that almost anything was possible - she gave us hope and inspired us to reach for the stars. I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to research and learn more about her life and sitting here I can only reflect on so much more that could have been had she not lost her life so tragically. The sign of a true leader is the legacy they leave behind and the reverence with which the people remember her irrespective of party allegiances. She was a truly remarkable woman and I look forward to giving life to her story soon. ️ #MH #MehwishHayat #lostinreality

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on

She further stated that the role of Bhutto will be unlike anything she has played as it will undeniably be a complex journey, bringing the character on silver screens.

Read More:  Bakhtawar responds to Benazir’s biopic news, says 'absolutely unacceptable'

Last year, the actor was caught in contention after she released the news about the biopic, against which the deceased leader’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reacted strongly, saying no consent was sought from the family regarding the making of the film.

