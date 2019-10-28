Mehwish Hayat opens up about playing the role of Benazir Bhutto in biopic

The iconic political figure of Benazir Bhutto is soon to get immortalized by one of Pakistan’s finest stars, Mehwish Hayat, regarding which the actor can’t seem to hold her excitement.

The 36-year-old Load Wedding actor in an interview with BBC Urdu solidified the buzz that had been making rounds in the past, of a biopic for the late Pakistan People’s Party leader.

Read More: Mehwish Hayat to step into Benazir Bhutto’s role in biopic

The actor said in the chat: "This is the story of a hero. Benazir Bhutto is a hero to me and I love that woman. Her story is so inspirational to me. It's important that this generation and the generations ahead see her contributions, her struggles and her progress. She was the first woman [to be] Prime Minister."

She further stated that the role of Bhutto will be unlike anything she has played as it will undeniably be a complex journey, bringing the character on silver screens.



Read More: Bakhtawar responds to Benazir’s biopic news, says 'absolutely unacceptable'

Last year, the actor was caught in contention after she released the news about the biopic, against which the deceased leader’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reacted strongly, saying no consent was sought from the family regarding the making of the film.