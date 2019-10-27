Pakistan axing 'shocks' Hafeez but he's determined to earn recall

Out-of-favour all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has admitted that his exclusion from Pakistan's white-ball squads comes as a shock to him but has vowed to not lose heart and keep on gunning for a way back into the side, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Hafeez and fellow veteran Shoaib Malik were axed following their disappointing performances at World Cup 2019.

The man nicknamed Professor believes that his performance and ability still are of international standard.

"My entire career I have been in an and out of the side. It obviously comes as a shock when you are not selected despite performing and being of international standard," Hafeez told Geo News.

"Challenges are part of life but I am positive as always. I am never disappointed. I believe that I can keep on playing white-ball cricket for Pakistan."

Not ready to call time on his career, he said: "I will always be available whenever I am deemed good enough and recalled to the side."

Nonetheless, Hafeez gave "the kids" in the new-look Pakistan side his best wishes ahead of a difficult Australia tour.

"I hope that Pakistan perform well against Australia, and whatever kids have been picked make the country proud," he said.