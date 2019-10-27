Pakistani six member team to participate in OIC Robotics Challenge

ISLAMABAD: Six-member Pakistani team has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for participating in the first `OIC Robotics Challenge’ (ORC) which is being held within the framework of INNOWEEK of the government of Uzbekistan from October 27 to 31.

From Pakistan, Ali Raza from National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Usama Naseer from COMSATS University, Islamabad will participate in Robo Sumo competition while Muhammad Awais Khan, Muhammad Ahmad Ali, Abdul Waqas and Muhammad Ammar Hassan from Lahore Garrison University, Lahore will participate in the Robo Football competition.

The event is being arranged by COMSTECH in partnership with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat, Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

The ORC takes place in the UZEXPOCENTRE exhibition center Tashkent and is restricted to participants from OIC Member States with ages between 17 and 23 years, an official of COMSTECH informed.

The teams, selected by OIC Jury, consisting of three members and each team can be accompanied by a senior person as Team Manager or Mentor who will need to support his own travel.

The participants would have the opportunity to have a guided tour of some of the exciting INNOWEEK activities being held concurrently, the official said.

The competition will be held in two different categories, and first three winning teams will be given the prize money in each category.

The total prize money for the competition is $21,000 which will be distributed among winners of the competition in two categories including Robo Sumo and Robo Football.

The first three winners of the Robo Sumo category will be given $ 5,000, $ 3,000 and $ 1,000 respectively while the first three winners of Robo Football category will be given $ 6,000, $ 4,000 and $ 2,000 respectively, the official added.