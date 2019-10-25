Kaka, Figo expected in Pakistan in Nov as exhibition match finally gets a date

World Soccer Stars (WSS) on Friday confirmed that some of world football's biggest names will arrive in Pakistan next month to play an exhibition match in Lahore alongside the country's local players.

It was revealed that the tour will take place on November 9 and 10 at Lahore's National Hockey Stadium. The footballers are also to tour Karachi prior to the match, as confirmed by the WSS.

The star-studded line-up includes names such as Brazil's Ricardo Kaka, Luis Figo of Portugal, Spain’s Carles Puyol and Nicolas Anelka of France.

"The legends will lock horns in a showcase tour featuring players from within Pakistan," said one of the organisers, adding that Pakistani players were "shortlisted from a talent hunt road show earlier this year".

The tour was originally scheduled for April but was later postponed by the organisers due to financial reasons.

Following the announcement, Puyol recalled how he was greeted by thousands of fans in Karachi in March this year when he paid a surprise visit to the National Stadium during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

“Now its my turn to welcome you to the most anticipated soccer tour of Pakistan,” he said.

Kaka also expressed his excitement over the tour. “My visit in January was a memorable one and I want to be part the sport's launch in the country,” he said.

Figo, meanwhile, said that the country's passion for football was exciting to see and that he could not wait to contest against local players.

The match will be broadcast live on Geo Super.