Saudi Arabia replaces foreign minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia´s King Salman Wednesday appointed Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the kingdom's new foreign minister, according to the official Saudi Press Agency, which cited a royal decree.
Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, who has been serving as ambassador to Germany, will replace Ibrahim al-Assaf,
The outgoing minister will serve as minister of state. He had replaced Adel al-Jubeir in December 2018 two months after the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi´s Istanbul consulate.
The decision comes when the kingdom has been navigating a spike in tensions with Iran, following the attacks on Saudi oil facilities last month that halved the kingdom´s crude output and sent prices soaring.
While, Tehran has denied involvement and warned of "total war" in the event of any attack on its territory.
