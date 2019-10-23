10 savage tweets that roasted Modi on picture with 'war criminals'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a picture of himself having a blast with other ‘global thought leaders’ (as he called them).

In the picture, Modi can be seen having a great time with former US secretary of States Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Howard and Robert Gates, who was the US Secretary of Defence from 2006 to 2011.

There’s just one problem though—all the leaders in the picture with Modi have been accused of being involved in war crimes. Twitter was quick to take notice.

Here are 10 savage tweets that ripped into Modi and his band of ‘war criminals’ as some on Twitter called them.



