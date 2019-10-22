Islam is a beautiful religion: Ex Manchester United captain Evra

Former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra spoke about Islam in a recent interview where he showered praises on the religion and condemned racism.

Evra shared how he had been raised as a Catholic but he still admired Islam and its message. He said that he had said before that Islam was a beautiful religion which had made his father angry.

“Islam is a beautiful religion,” he said. “When my dad got to know, he was furious with me. My dad is Catholic but I still said it. For my convictions, I can go against my father, my mother and my friends,” he said.

Evra condemned racism and said that there was no place for it in the world. The former ManU skipper said that he was happy that football was helping to eliminate racism from the world but more needed to be done.

“People need to teach their children not to be racists,” he said. “If a child’s parents are racists, how would he also not grow up to be one?” he asked.

This is not the first time that Evra has heaped praise on Islam. Back in 2017 when people were criticizing Muslims after the Barcelona attacks, Evra had described Islam as a beautiful religion and shared that he was reading and understanding the Holy Quran.

“I say it again Islam is such a beautiful religion it’s about peace, it’s about helping each other. We need to stop reading the media. God didn’t create us to kill innocent people. Respect every religion and if you are scared of a certain religion… instead of being scared try to learn about it and listen before you make any judgement. I know this is just my opinion, and this world needs more act than wise words,” he had said.