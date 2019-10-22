Afridi heaps praise on Pakistan’s ‘Lady Boom Boom’

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi heaped praise on Pakistan’s ‘Lady Boom Boom’, Nida Dar, who made history by being the first Pakistani to ink a deal with Sydney Thunder.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi acknowledged Nida’s talent by referring to her as a ‘game changer’ and hoped that she would continue to keep on hitting boundaries.

“You are a game changer Lady Boom Boom may your sixes go far and may your story inspire millions and all the best of the #WBBL tournament @CoolNidadar,” he tweeted.

In an interview, Dar revealed how she had idolized Afridi growing up as a girl. Dar said in the interview that she used to play cricket with her brothers and cousins on the streets in Pakistan and no one would ever know that she was a girl.

“A lot of things have changed in Pakistan and more women are playing cricket,” she said. “The PCB is done a lot in this regard but more needs to be done.”