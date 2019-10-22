close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
World

AFP
October 22, 2019

Erdogan start talks on Syria in Russia

SOCHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday to discuss the situation in northern Syria, where Turkey has vowed to resume an offensive against Kurdish fighters.

"The situation in the region is very severe," Putin told Erdogan at the start of talks in the Russian city of Sochi, adding he hoped that the good rapport between Russia and Turkey "will let us find an answer to even the most difficult questions".

