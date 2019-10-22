The curious case of Usman Qadir’s selection for Australia

KARACHI: Usman Qadir, who just a few days ago was not even on Misbah-ul-Haq’s radar, has now been selected for the crucial series in Australia.



On October 9, when journalists asked Misbah about Usman Qadir being ignored, the chief selector was quick to respond asking, is he playing First Class cricket?

Now, cricket fans are asking as to what happened in 12 days that he was considered important for the upcoming tour and the coach was in full praise of the leg spinner, who is son of Pakistan’s legendary bowler Abdul Qadir.

Playing in Australia was once the main hurdle for the Big Bash player and now the same has become a reason of him being included in the team.

Moreover, young Qadir has vowed to carry on his father’s legacy after the 26-year-old bowler was named in T20 squad for Australia tour.

Qadir, one of five new faces in Pakistan’s squad for T20s and Tests against Australia, said that he’s custodian of googly which was reinvented by his late father.

“Googly was my father’s gift, I am the custodian of the gift and would want to use it at the international level to the best of my ability,” says Usman Qadir in an interview released by the PCB.

Qadir was once dreaming of playing for Australia and was almost near to his dream. He also played for Australian PM XI against South Africa earlier and had a Big Bash League stint with Perth Scorchers last season.

His experience of playing in Australia has given him an edge over other competitors in spin department.

“I am really happy at my inclusion in the national team. I have good experience of Australian pitches and conditions, I would try my best to live-up to the expectations of the head coach and selectors,” he added.

“My father re-invented the googly and I feel that I am its custodian, I learned a lot from him and now is the time to deliver, when I left for Australia my father asked me to give it my all to don Pakistan colours and I am proud that I have made it to the national squad,” he said.

“Leg-spinner, googly and flipper are my main weapons, I am confident that I can trouble the batsmen on Australian pitches with these three deliveries,” he added.

The youngster added that he can’t be like his father but will try to apply what he has learnt from him.

“I’m trying to bowl googly like him and you will see it soon,” he concluded.

Pakistan Cricket team will leave for Australia on 26th October to play a series of three T20Is and two Tests. The test matches are part of ICC world test championship.