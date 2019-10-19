Sarfaraz lost captaincy but won't lose Category A contract: PCB

Recently dethroned captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's central contract will not be downgraded, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clarified on Saturday.

Sarfaraz was sacked from captaincy on Friday, which gave berth to concerns that his central contract could also see be moved lower to the current Category A he enjoys.

However, the PCB moved to dismiss those concerns today, saying that demotion of Sarfaraz's central contract is not on the agenda.

"Sarfaraz Ahmed will continue to remain in Category A," a PCB spokesperson said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sarfaraz, Yasir Shah and Babar Azam are the three players currently in Category A of PCB's centrally contracted players.

One player who has been demoted, however, is Wahab Riaz. The veteran pacer has been moved from Category B to C as he has decided to keep himself available for limited-overs cricket only.