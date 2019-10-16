UAE trio charged by ICC for corruption, suspended from cricket

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council has charged three UAE cricketers, including their captain Mohammad Naved, for violating its anti-corruption code.

Captain Mohammad Naved and his players Qadeer Khan and Shaiman Anwar Butt are alleged to have breached 13 counts of world cricket's laws surrounding corruption.

The trio was named as part of UAE's initial squad for the World T20 qualifier which begins on Friday. However, they were withdrawn from the team.

A statement from International Cricket Council on Wednesday evening confirmed that along with three UAE Cricketers, a local cricketer Mehardeep Chhayakar, who has participated in cricket in Ajman, has also been charged with multiple breaches of the anti-corruption code.

UAE’s regular captain Mohammad Naved and batsman Shaiman Anwar Butt have been both charged for two violations clause 2.1.1 related to contriving, or being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the upcoming ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019 and T10 League 2019 and clause 2.4.4 for failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to corrupt conduct under the Code.

Fast bowler Qadeer Ahmed Khan is charged for six violations of ICC anti-corruption code. The charges include two violations of clause 2.4.4 for failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Zimbabwe v UAE series in April 2019 and the Netherlands v UAE series in August 2019.

Khan has also been charged for the breach of Article 2.3.2 for disclosing Inside Information to Mehar Chhayakar in August 2019 in circumstances where he knew or should have known that the information might be used for betting purposes.

Mehardeep Chhayakar is also a cricketer who has participated in cricket in Ajman. He has been charged with breach of Breach of Article 2.4.6 for failing or refusing to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Meanwhile, shortly after the ICC's announcement, the Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement that the Board fully supports the ICC and the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in their efforts and denounces any activities of corruption.

“The Board will wait for the conclusion of proceedings before making any further comment,” said UAE board’s statement.