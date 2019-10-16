Trump says Pompeo and Pence to leave for Turkey on Wednesday

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel Wednesday to Ankara to press Turkey to halt its offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.



"They are leaving tomorrow," Trump told reporters at the White House, a day after Pence announced the trip without giving a timetable.

"We are asking for a ceasefire... We put the strongest sanctions that you can imagine."