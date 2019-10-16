close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 16, 2019

Trump says Pompeo and Pence to leave for Turkey on Wednesday

World

AFP
Wed, Oct 16, 2019

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel Wednesday to Ankara to press Turkey to halt its offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

"They are leaving tomorrow," Trump told reporters at the White House, a day after Pence announced the trip without giving a timetable.

"We are asking for a ceasefire... We put the strongest sanctions that you can imagine."

Latest News

More From World