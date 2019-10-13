China to launch first 5G automatic micro bus on Oct 20

ISLAMABAD: China's first 5G automatic micro-bus mass production vehicle, which has passed the test under the condition of mixed traffic in Wuzhen city's open roads, will be launched globally on the opening day of the 6th World Internet Conference on October 20. Although the appearance of the 5G automatic micro-bus is similar to that of ordinary buses, the entire body of the 5G automatic micro-bus is equipped with a large number of sensors.

According to the introduction, the 5G automatic micro-bus can not only identify obstacles such as pedestrians and motor vehicles within 200 meters, but can also control road information within a kilometer through vehicle-road cloud collaborative intelligent systems, and therefore comprehensively makes obstacle avoidance, lane change, deceleration, braking and other reasonable and safe rapid response measures all very feasible for the ultimate purpose of ensuring traffic safety, People’s Daily Online reported.

During the conference, a 4km 5G automatic micro-bus line will be opened, and 10 ten-seat automatic micro-buses will be responsible for shuttle services from the town to the venue.

The public will also be able to book a ride via the H5 link.

Wuzhen officials said that with the 5G automatic micro-bus debut in Wuzhen, Wuzhen's 5G industry will also usher in a big development.

These activities will be conducive for Wuzhen to build a model project of general intelligent tourism travel as well as China's first digital economy town.