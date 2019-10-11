close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
World

AFP
October 11, 2019

US deploying 3,000 more troops to Saudi Arabia

World

AFP
Fri, Oct 11, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved the deployment of 3,000 additional troops and military hardware to Saudi Arabia to boost the country´s defenses in the wake of attacks on its oil installations, the Pentagon said on Friday.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper authorized the deployment of two more Patriot missile batteries, one THAAD ballistic missile interception system, two fighter squadrons and one air expeditionary wing, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Secretary Esper informed Saudi Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Muhammad bin Salman this morning of the additional troop deployment to assure and enhance the defense of Saudi Arabia," it said.

"Taken together with other deployments this constitutes an additional 3,000 forces that have been extended or authorized within the last month," it said.

