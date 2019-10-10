Pakistani duo defeats Indian pair to win South Asian Badminton Gold

KARACHI: Pakistan’s duo of Raja Zulqarnain Haider and Mohammad Adnan has won the men’s doubles gold medal after beating the Indian pair in the final of U21 South Asian Regional Championship 2019 played at Addu City in the Maldives.

Pakistan also won the mixed team event (Bronze medal) in the championship that was held from 5th to 10th October.

The Pakistani pair, in men’s doubles final, outclassed Indian pair of Sarath Dunna and Sai Charan Koya 2-1 in an exciting encounter.

Zulqarnain and Adnan lost the first game 15-21, but fought back to win the next two with the score of 21-11 and 21-19 to claim the title.

Earlier, the Pakistani pair had defeated Jimba Sangay Lhendup and Jamyang Tenzin of Bhutan 2-0 in the semi-final, while in the quarter-final, they downed the second-seeded Nepali pair comprising Prince Dahal and Praful Maharjan with the score of 21-13, 21-23 and 21-18.

The Pakistan U21 team, comprised of Raja Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Adnan, Amal Muneeb and Miss Mehwish Khan also claimed the bronze medal in the mixed team category competition of the tournament after winning the game against Bhutan.