Top 10 Hollywood movies of 2019 you shouldn’t miss

This year in Hollywood has been chockfull of endless action, rib-tickling humour, and intense drama with multiple box-office hit films that have left movie buffs craving for more. The following list is a proof of the magic that went on silver screens in 2019.



Avengers: Endgame

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, American superhero film 'Avengers: Endgame' was released in April 2019. The box office collection of the film was $ 2.796 billion worldwide. It was the fastest movie to reach $500 million worldwide, reaching the milestone in just three days.

In the movie, the surviving members of 'Avengers: Infinity War 2018' assemble, and with the assistance of allies, attempt to reverse the actions and damages caused by Thanos.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others.

Joker

Warner Bros' 'Joker' was released in the first week of October, 2019. It earned $96.2 million in North American theaters at the weekend, setting a record for an October release.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the film provides the backstory for the rise of Batman's maniacal nemesis, painting a dark and disturbing portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy.

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

The movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was released in May 2019 in France.

The film, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, has earned a total of $139 million domestically and $357.4 million worldwide.

'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and others.

Downton Abbey

The film was released in September 2019 in Hungary.

'Downton Abbey', directed by Michael Engler, made $31 million on debut and exceeded expectations as it hit the box office and managed to earn over $100 million worldwide by the end of September.

'Downtown Abbey' is a historical drama that revolves around the lives of the Crawley family and the servants working in the family's country house. It is a story of the early 20th century.

Written by Julian Fellowes, the film stars Tuppence Middleton, Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery and others.

Spider-Man: Far from Home

You would be surprised to know that 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' has collected over $1.1 billion worldwide. This is also the first Spider-Man film to surpass the billion-dollar mark.

Released in June 2019, the movie is Sony Pictures' highest-grossing film ever, as well as the third to be ranked in the highest-grossing films of 2019.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and others.

The movie is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' was released in May 2019. The film has earned $171 million in the Unites States and Canada, and $150.7 million in different domains, for an overall aggregate of $321.7 million.

The film is directed by Chad Stahelski. It stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane and others.

Hustlers

Directed and written by Lorene Scafaria, 'Hustlers' movie was released in September 2019. Jointly produced by Jennifer Lopez, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, 'Hustlers' has earned $98 million at the box office.

The film is a US crime drama based on 'The Hustlers at Scores', an article published in New York magazine in 2015.

US

American horror film 'US' was released in March 2019. It has earned $255.1 million at the box office.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, the film stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker.

Five Feet Apart

'Five Feet Apart' has netted $45.7 million in the US and Canada, and $34.4 million in other territories, for an overall aggregate of $80.1 million, against a spending plan of $7 million.

A charming romantic film, 'Five Feet Apart' is directed by Justin Baldoni and was released in March 2019.

The film stars include Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Moises Arias and others.

Aladdin

This hit movie scored one of the best-ever memorial day openings. On July 26, 2019, the film became the 41st film to ever reach the $1 billion mark. The film was released in May 2019 and has netted $1.050 billion worldwide, against a production budget of just $183 million.

The movie revolves around a kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry ruler who vie for a magic lamp. The film is directod by Guy Ritchie and stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and others.