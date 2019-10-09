close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
World

AFP
October 9, 2019

Biden says for first time Trump should be impeached

World

AFP
Wed, Oct 09, 2019


WASHINGTON: Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden said Wednesday for the first time that Donald Trump should be impeached, arguing that the US president has "betrayed this nation" and violated his oath of office.

"To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached," Biden, the former vice president whom Trump has repeatedly accused without evidence of corruption, told supporters at a rally in New Hampshire.

"He´s shooting holes in the Constitution, and we can not let him get away with it," added Biden, one of the favorites to take on Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

