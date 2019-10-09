LIVE Updates : Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Final T20I

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first in the third T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Danushka Gunathilaka and Sadeera Samarawickrama opened the innings for the islanders, whereas Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari shared the new ball for the hosts.



Sri Lanka did not start any differently than they had in the first two matches, with a couple of early boundaries forcing captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to change bowlers instantly.



Sarfaraz, already under immense pressure, invited more criticism by dropping a catch off of Mohammad Amir's bowling in the 3rd over.

The left-arm pacer took the matter in his own hands a few balls later, bowling out the in-form Gunathilaka (8).

Another catch was downed in the very next over, with the usually brilliant Shadab Khan being the culprit. But as it happened in the last over, a wicket eventually came with Samarawickrama (12) being caught plumb in front of the wicket.

Amir removed another dangerous leftie when he had Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught in deep-backward square leg. For once, a Pakistani fielder, Asif Ali, took a good catch despite almost being on the boundary line.

After five overs, Sri Lanka were 30-3 and Pakistan, for once, were in control of a match in the series.



With the game effectively being a dead rubber, the Sri Lankans were a bit careless in their approach. They lost the fourth wicket to a run out when Angelo Perera inexplicably did not dive with the ball racing towards the batting end.

Almost all the bowlers had done a decent job for Pakistan except for Shinwari. He was brought back for the 10th over and once again went for tuns. At the halfway mark, Sri Lanka were 72-4.

Sri Lanka, in a difficult condition, found an unlikely hero in debutant Oshada Fernando, who seemlessly contributed a half century. He and Dasun Shanaka took the score to 104-4 at the end of 15 overs.

The islanders had batted first in the opening two T20Is as well. On both the occasions Pakistan had proved to be poor chasers and surrendered the series.



Pre-match chatter

As expected Pakistan dropped supremely out-of-form batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal to make way for Haris Sohail and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Mohammad Hasnain, who claimed a hat-trick in the opening T20I, has also been replaced by Usman Shinwari.

Sri Lanka, having already bagged the series, made five changes to their line-up, effectively making this a second-string version of their already depleted side.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt.) (wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

