Wed Oct 09, 2019
World

AFP
October 9, 2019

Two killed in shooting in Germany

A body laying in the street is covered as police block the area around the site of a shooting in Halle an der Saale, eastern Germany. Photo: AFP
 

BERLIN:  A shooting in front of a synagogue in the German city of Halle left two people dead on Wednesday.

Police said two people were killed in a shooting on a street in Halle, police said.

The central train station was closed while the area was under lockdown, rail company Deutsche Bahn said.

German police said they have captured one suspect in a shooting left two dead in Halle, but urged residents to remain vigilant.

"Our forces have arrested one person. Stay watchful nevertheless," police wrote on Twitter.

According to Bild daily, a hand grenade was also flung into a Jewish cemetery. Police could not be reached immediately for confirmation.

