Hundreds of thousands' Chinese seniors celebrate Chongyang festival in mountain climbing event

More than 300,000 people participated in a mountain climbing event held across China to mark the traditional Chinese Seniors' Day —also known as Chongyang Festival — which was celebrated on Monday.

The festival, also known as the Double Ninth Festival, falls on the ninth day of the ninth month on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is celebrated to honour senior citizens, with activities such as mountain climbing and appreciation of the beautiful autumn scenery.

This year's event was held in over 30 regions across the nation. In the event's main venue, Pujiang County of Chengdu City in southwest China's Sichuan Province, some 4,000 fitness enthusiasts of all age groups partook the activity.

"Senior people should mark this festival especially. Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves here," said a lady.

"We cycled here to Pujiang this morning. It's the third year that we're taking part in this event. We wish people health, and long live the motherland," said an elder participant.

Apart from mountain climbing, many other fun activities were also held to attract the participation of more young people.

Hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China, the national event is aimed at combining traditions with fitness, to include more people in the national fitness strategy and promote the physical fitness and health level of the whole nation.