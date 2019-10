Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I Match in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 international match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today (Monday), October 7, 2019.

The match will begin at 6:30 PM (Pakistan Standard Time)

Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan by 64 runs in the first T20 in Lahore on Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Teams

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, and Isuru Udana