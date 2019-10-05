close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
Health

Web Desk
October 5, 2019

Karachi: Two more die of dengue

Health

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 05, 2019

KARACHI:  Two more people died of dengue on Saturday, taking the death toll of people dying from the deadly disease to 14 in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, 164 more people reportedly tested positive for dengue in Punjab. 

The reports said the total number of people affected by dengue has climbed to 4,700 in the province.

The number of dengue patients has exceeded 4,000 in Khyber Paktunkhwa with 72 new cases emerging in the province.

What is dengue, and why is it so widespread this year?

Around half of the planet´s population live in at-risk areas, mainly in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Dubbed "breakbone fever", dengue is one of the world´s leading mosquito-borne illnesses and infects tens of millions across the globe annually.

Outbreaks have ravaged Southeast Asia this year, infecting hundreds of thousands, killing hundreds, and crippling health care systems as governments struggle to contain the untreatable virus.

