Kiwi great Mills appointed Kolkata bowling coach

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday named former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as the Indian Premier League side´s new bowling coach.

Mills, 40, ended his playing career in 2015 as New Zealand´s second highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals with 240 wickets from 170 matches.

David Hussey, a former Knight Riders player and Australian international, has been named as a top advisor to New Zealand head coach Brendon McCullum.

"They bring a wealth of experience as professionals and are terrific individuals," Knight Riders chief executive Venky Mysore said in a statement.

McCullum was named to take over for the 2020 season in place of South African Jacques Kallis who left after nine years with the team.

The Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, won the IPL in 2012 and 2014 but finished only fifth this year after a six-match losing streak midway through the season.