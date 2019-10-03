Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousaf's mother passes away

LAHORE: Pakistan's former cricketer Mohammad Yousaf's mother breathed her last in Lahore late on Wednesday.



Former captain took to Twitter to announce the sad news and wrote: "Lost my world(my mother) today. Kindly recite Surah Fatiha for the departed soul and do remember her in your prayers."

Condolences poured in as soon as the cricketer shared the news of her mother's demise.

Pakistan's head coach Misbah Ul Haq condoled the sad demise, praying "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun. Sad to know about it after the match.May Allah grant her highest place in Jannah and give @yousaf1788 & his family patience to bear this great loss.



Wicket-keeper-batsman Kamran Akmal also condoled the death and prayed for the departed soul: "Really saddened to know about the demise of @yousaf1788 Mohammad Yousaf’s mother. My heartfelt condolences are with him & his family.May Allah grant the departed soul with Jannah Ameen."









