Thu Oct 03, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
October 3, 2019

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousaf's mother passes away

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 03, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan's  former  cricketer Mohammad Yousaf's mother breathed her last in Lahore  late on Wednesday.

Former captain took to Twitter to announce the sad news and wrote:  "Lost my world(my mother) today. Kindly recite Surah Fatiha for the departed soul and do remember her in your prayers."

Condolences poured in as soon as the cricketer shared  the news of her mother's demise. 

Pakistan's head coach Misbah Ul Haq   condoled the sad demise, praying "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun. Sad to know about it after the match.May Allah grant her highest place in Jannah and give @yousaf1788 & his family patience to bear this great loss.

Wicket-keeper-batsman Kamran Akmal also condoled the death and  prayed for the departed soul:  "Really saddened to know about the demise of @yousaf1788 Mohammad Yousaf’s mother. My heartfelt condolences are with him & his family.May Allah grant the departed soul with Jannah Ameen."



