Britain's Priti Patel knows 'taking back control', wants to end 'free movement of people'

LONDON/MANCHESTER: Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel said Wednesday she had "a particular responsibility when it comes to taking back control" and that she aimed "to end the free movement of people once and for all".

Referring to the anti-immigration rhetoric amid the ongoing Brexit fiasco, Patel said Britain's government would end the free movement and introduce a points-based immigration system once the country leaves the European Union (EU).

Patel — who was speaking at the Conservative Party’s annual conference — termed her Brexit mission as a "defining moment in our country’s history".

The UK government would, instead, launch "an Australian-style points-based immigration system”, she said, adding that it would be "one that works in the best interests of Britain.



"One that attracts and welcomes the brightest and the best. One that supports brilliant scientists, the finest academics and leading people in their fields.

"And one that is under the control of the British Government,” she explained excitedly. "Because let me tell you something, this daughter of an immigrant needs no lectures from the North London Metropolitan liberal elite".