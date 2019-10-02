Game of Thrones final season was 'not completely faithful', says George RR Martin

As the last season of HBO-hit Game of Thrones drew criticism from all around, creator of the franchise, George R.R Martin revealed that he was not completely satisfied with how the storyline rolled out either.

The author of the globally acclaimed series, during an interview with Fast Company, shed light on all the discrepancies that existed between his books and what the show brought about, further stating that the final season was not ‘completely faithful.’

Terming book-to-screen adaptions in general ‘traumatic’, the writer said: "Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don't match, and you get the famous creative differences thing – that leads to a lot of conflict."

"You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with story, but relates to 'Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let's give him a lot more stuff to do'," he added.

Treading ahead towards his take on the show’s final season, Martin stated: “The [final] series has been... not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons."

He went on to add that the last season of the HBO-hit felt rushed, as he had stated earlier as well, cite reports.