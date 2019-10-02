Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka T20s

LAHORE: Pakistan national team’s head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, on Wednesday named a 16-member squad for three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Lahore from 5 to 9 October.

From the ODI side presently in Karachi, there are three changes. Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

Ahmed last featured in a T20I in June 2018 against Scotland, while Umar’s last appearance in the same format was in September 2016 against the West Indies.

Faheem last played for Pakistan in a five-match away ODI series against England in May this year.

Imam has been left out of the T20I side due to an injury in his left-hand, which he sustained while fielding in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday.

He is also unavailable for selection for the third ODI on Wednesday.

T20 Squad:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain) Babar Azam (vice-captain)

Ahmed Shehzad

Asif Ali Faheem Ashraf Fakhar Zaman

Haris Sohail

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Amir Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz Shadab Khan

Umar Akmal

Usman Shinwari

Wahab Riaz



T20I Series schedule:

5 Oct – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7 Oct – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

9 Oct – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore