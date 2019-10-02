close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 2, 2019

USA´s Brazier wins 800m gold at world championships

Sports

AFP
Wed, Oct 02, 2019

DOHA: Donovan Brazier of the United States powered to gold in the 800 metres at the World Championships here Tuesday.

The 22-year-old American, a runner of the Nike-backed Oregon project training group whose leader Alberto Salazar was banned for four years for doping offences earlier Tuesday, romped home in a new championship record 1min 42.34sec.

Amel Tuka of Bosnia took silver while Kenya´s Ferguson Rotich took bronze at the Khalifa Stadium.

Latest News

More From Sports