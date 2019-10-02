USA´s Brazier wins 800m gold at world championships

DOHA: Donovan Brazier of the United States powered to gold in the 800 metres at the World Championships here Tuesday.



The 22-year-old American, a runner of the Nike-backed Oregon project training group whose leader Alberto Salazar was banned for four years for doping offences earlier Tuesday, romped home in a new championship record 1min 42.34sec.

Amel Tuka of Bosnia took silver while Kenya´s Ferguson Rotich took bronze at the Khalifa Stadium.