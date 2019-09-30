close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
Sports

AFP
September 30, 2019

Sidorova win women´s pole vault world title

Sports

AFP
Mon, Sep 30, 2019

DOHA: Anzhelika Sidorova won the women´s pole vault world title at the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Sunday.

The 28-year-old -- competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete due to the IAAF ban on Russia over the doping scandal -- won with a vault of 4.95 metres.

America´s Sandi Morris added to her growing collection of silver medals -- she was second in the 2017 world championships and at the 2016 Olympics -- with a vault of 4.90m.

Greece´s Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi filled third spot also having gone over at 4.85m.

