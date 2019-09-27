Saudi Arabia to offer its first ever tourist visas to international visitors

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will open its doors to international tourists, opening up the kingdom to the visitors as part of a push to diversify its economy away from oil.



Tourism chief Ahmed al-Khateeb, in a statement, said: "Opening Saudi Arabia to international tourists is a historic moment for our country."

"Visitors will be surprised... by the treasures we have to share -- five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, a vibrant local culture and breathtaking natural beauty."

In a major shift, the Kingdom is launching a new visa regime for 49 countries and appealing to foreign companies to invest in a sector it hopes will contribute 10 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030



Visas will be available online for about $80 (Dh294), with no restrictions for unaccompanied women as in the past. Access to the Muslim holy cities of Makkah and Medina is restricted.



Further details of the new visa rules will be announced on Friday evening during an unveiling ceremony scheduled to take place at Ad Diriyah, a Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage Site in Riyadh.

Currently only citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE can travel freely to the country.

Kickstarting tourism is one of the centrepieces of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman´s Vision 2030 reform programme to prepare the biggest Arab economy for a post-oil era.



The announcement comes just two weeks after devastating attacks on Saudi Arabia´s oil infrastructure.

Khateeb said the kingdom will also ease its strict dress code for foreign women, allowing them to go without the body-shrouding abaya robe that is still mandatory public wear for Saudi women.



Foreign women, however, will be required to wear "modest clothing", he added.

Visas are currently restricted to expat workers, their dependents and Muslim pilgrims travelling to holy sites in Mecca and Medina.



It says by 2030 it aims to attract up to 100 million annual visits by both domestic and foreign tourists.



The sector is expected to create up to one million tourism jobs, the government.

In 2017, the kingdom announced a multi-billion dollar project to turn 50 islands and other pristine sites on the Red Sea into luxury resorts.