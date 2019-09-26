Trump snubs Indian journalists' Pakistan-bashing agenda

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to United States and his meeting with President Donald Trump has been garnering massive attention from all around.



While the US president has time and again reiterated how he had a favourable time during his interaction with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, there were several instances where he was unfittingly asked some highly divisive, inflammatory and inappropriate questions by Indian journalists, mostly targeting Pakistan.

This occurred during Trump’s press conference with Modi, where he snubbed Indian journalists to avoid partaking in their Pakistan-bashing agenda.

When asked, “how do you make sure that you clamp down on terrorism from Pakistan,” the US leader said, “Well, I had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Khan. It was a long meeting and we discussed a lot.”



Trump once again extended his offer to mediate between the two countries.

“And I think he’d like to see something happen that would be very fruitful, very peaceful. And I think that will happen, ultimately. I really believe that these two great gentlemen (Mr Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi) will get together and work something,” he said.

He went on to add, “You mentioned Pakistan, but Iran would have to be at the top of the list. Because if you look at terrorist states, that’s been the number one for a long time.”

Trump, refusing to be dragged into the matter involving regional issues between the two neighbours, again urged India to hold dialogue with Pakistan.

“I really believe that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Khan, they get along — they will get along when they get to know each other. And I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting,” Trump said.

The journalists then made another attempt to hit at Pakistan, claiming that the country had provided a haven to 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists.

They asked Trump to convey a message to Islamabad on this issue.

“Well, I mean, the message is not for me to give, it’s for Prime Minister Modi to give. And I think he gave that loud and clear on the other day (in Houston) when we were together. He gave a pretty loud message. And I’m sure he will be able to handle that situation,” Trump responded.