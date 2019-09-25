Pakistani filmmaker Asad Faruqi bags an Emmy for documentary ‘Armed with Faith’

Pakistani filmmakers have been making waves on prestigious global platforms and the latest to make the country proud is director Asad Faruqi of the documentary ‘Armed with Faith’ who bagged an Emmy.

The team behind the documentary that narrates the tale of Pakistan’s brave and vigorous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Defusal Squad, won an Emmy for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary.

Producer of the documentary, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy who is already recognized far and wide for waving Pakistan’s flag on numerous prominent stages, turned to Facebook to congratulate the esteemed director.

“Asad Faruqi came to work with me many many moons ago as a photographer at The Citizens Archive of Pakistan he was passionate and eager to learn and the best kind of student!” she said.

“In 2009 we smuggled ourselves into Swat, in 2012 we worked on Saving Face in 2015 on a Girl in the River and countless projects in between and after… Today he won his first Emmy as a director. I cannot be more proud of who he is and what he’s accomplished! That’s the power of perseverance and hard work! Asad you are a star!” she added.

The organizers had earlier revealed the news in a tweet saying: “The Emmy for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary goes to @worldchannel for Doc World, "Armed With Faith."







