30 dead, over 450 injured after deadly earthquake jolts Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The death toll rose to 30 while more than 450 reported injured after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.



This morning, aftershocks were felt in the Kashmiri city of Mirpur, and in numerous cities of the KP province and AJK, as reported by Geo News.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck at the shallow depth of 10 kilometres with the epicentre lying 1km south-east of New Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Near Mirpur, roads were completely damaged and vehicles overturned by the tremors while bridges, mobile phone towers, and electricity poles were also badly damaged in the melee.

Following the quake, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber Agency, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan.



AJK Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday said that emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

According to sources, the quake sent people of the affected areas rushing to the streets.



The spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NMDA) issued a word of caution saying defensive actions should be taken to ensure the impact of the quake remains minimum.



Army Chief orders troops to participate in rescue activities

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed army troops to participate in rescue activities due to the earthquake in AJK and other affected areas, according to DG Inter-Services Public Relations Maj General Asif Ghafoor.

According to DG ISPR, the army chief directed army personnel to completely cooperate with the civil administration of AJK.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan army’s aviation and medical teams have been dispatched to AJK and other earthquake-hit areas.



