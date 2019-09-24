close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

In pictures: Infrastructure breaks down as 5.8-earthquake hits north Pakistan

MIRPUR: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted multiple parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, leading to at least four deaths and as many as 50 injured people.

The earthquake hit multiple cities in northern Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber Agency, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Kohistan.

The cities' infrastructure was damaged and vehicles parked on the roads fell into the pits created by the quake. The tremors hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres with the epicentre lying 1km southeast of New Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Multiple roads in Mirpur and Jhelum cracked open due to the severity of the earthquake.

