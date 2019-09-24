Measures to keep yourself safe during earthquake

Earthquakes are natural calamities that strike without warning. In such a situation, there is not much that a person can do, although one can take some precautions after an earthquake hits.

Firstly, one needs to check for injuries. Then a person can provide first aid to anyone nearby who needs it in the quake-hit area.

After assuring personal safety, one can check water, gas, and electric lines for damage. In case of damage, shut off the valves and check for any lingering smell of gas.

If there is any smell, then one can open all the windows and doors, and leave immediately. After leaving, report it to the concerned authorities.

When outside be careful of debris such as broken glass and rubble. Boots or sturdy shoes can keep one away from cutting their feet.

A person also needs to stay updated with news and can turn on radio for the purpose. It is better not to use a phone unless it's an emergency.

One needs to steer clear off beaches as tsunamis and seiches sometimes hit after ground has stopped shaking.

In case of being at a building, it is better to follow an emergency or evacuation plan as per instructions.

Following an earthquake, aftershocks are expected. So, it is better to stay away from damaged buildings.