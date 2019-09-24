close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

Hafeez gets flak for sharing topless, mud-covered photos of himself

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019
Mohammad Hafeez purportedly took a mud bath in St Lucia. — Photo courtesy: Hafeez/Twitter

Pakistan cricket star Mohammad Hafeez on Tuesday got a ton of flak on Twitter after he posted topless photos of himself taking what looks like a mud bath in Sulphur Springs, Saint Lucia.

Hafeez, 38, has been out of the national fold following his lukewarm World Cup 2019 campaign where he failed to hit the standards expected of a senior player.

Since then he has spent a considerable  time in the Caribbean where he also played a T20 League in the off-season.

Judging by the hashtags on his posts and the colour of his skin, the man nicknamed Professor  apparently went to  the famous Sulphur Springs and  took a mud bath.

The photos of a blackened, mud-covered Hafeez served as a trigger for his Twitter followers, who  lambasted him.

With his followers unable to understand the health benefits of  mud baths, Hafeez was brutally panned.

Mud baths are reportedly considered beneficial for their  anti-inflammatory properties, and is believed to help in alleviating muscle pains and other aches.

Latest News

More From Sports