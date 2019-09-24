Hafeez gets flak for sharing topless, mud-covered photos of himself

Pakistan cricket star Mohammad Hafeez on Tuesday got a ton of flak on Twitter after he posted topless photos of himself taking what looks like a mud bath in Sulphur Springs, Saint Lucia.

Hafeez, 38, has been out of the national fold following his lukewarm World Cup 2019 campaign where he failed to hit the standards expected of a senior player.

Since then he has spent a considerable time in the Caribbean where he also played a T20 League in the off-season.

Judging by the hashtags on his posts and the colour of his skin, the man nicknamed Professor apparently went to the famous Sulphur Springs and took a mud bath.



The photos of a blackened, mud-covered Hafeez served as a trigger for his Twitter followers, who lambasted him.

With his followers unable to understand the health benefits of mud baths, Hafeez was brutally panned.

Mud baths are reportedly considered beneficial for their anti-inflammatory properties, and is believed to help in alleviating muscle pains and other aches.