Pakistan cricketers attend PCB level-1 coaching course

KARACHI: Several Pakistan Cricketers, including the captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, have attended level one coaching course by PCB in Lahore.

The course was organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board on sidelines of Pakistan Cricket Team’s training camp in Lahore for the preparation of series against Sri Lanka.

An official of PCB confirmed that 11 players, including Sarfaraz Ahmed did the basic level one coaching course during the camp.

“The players were in available during the camp and PCB organized the course for them to have them an idea of coaching,” the official confirmed.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was joined by Wahab Riaz, Usman Shinwari, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain for the two-days coaching course.

The course was conducted by Ali Zia at the National Cricket Academy.

Following the course, players are now expected to submit their assignments in two-week time before completing their certification.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has termed the coaching course as a great learning experience and said that it will help players learn different methods of learning and teaching.