Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate £4,350 in Baby Archie's name

Baby Archie may just be four months old but it seems Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor has already reared some of his parent’s philanthropic and altruistic characteristics.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret charitable donation of £4,350 for building a swimming pool in Guinjata Bay, Mozambique in their son’s name.

Adam Knight, a swim coach and partner with non-profit marine conservation organization Love the Oceans, announced the news after kick-starting a JustGiving campaign to raise enough money to help him teach 200 children to swim during his upcoming visit Guinjata Bay.

According to the fundraising page, the area witnesses an aggregate of 12 drownings every year, so it is considered the building of the pool will unavoidably help local children learn how to swim in a safe environment. Knight also hopes to train eight new swim assistants and one new swimming teacher with the donated money.

After running the fundraising project for over a month, Knight was still £4,350 short of his £5,000 target. However, a mysterious donation under the name 'Archie HMW' soon appeared on the fundraising page, leading Knight to believe it may have come to the royal couple.

‘I said to my colleague, “That has to be Harry and Meghan”,’ Knight told Harper's Bazaar.

‘We made some calls and were able to verify that it was from them, which is just incredible. Without that donation and support, this would not be happening.’

In the hours since Knight’s news came to light, others have come forward to donate money, spurred on by the royal pair’s donation.

This isn’t the first time Meghan and Prince Harry have shown their support for Love the Oceans.