Waqar Younis to miss out first Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will miss Pakistan’s first ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi on 27 September as owing as he will be travelling to Sydney to attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

Waqar will return in time for the second ODI on September 29 and join Pakistan men’s team in Karachi.

Waqar had conveyed the Pakistan Cricket Board about this commitment prior to his appointment as the bowling coach.