Sat Sep 21, 2019
Web Desk
September 21, 2019

Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan, Huawei Mate 30 Pro Mobile prices and specifications

Sat, Sep 21, 2019

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 194,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro  FeaturesHuawei Mate 30 Pro Specifications
Operating System
Android v10 (Q)
Display
6.53 inches (16.59 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Design
Waterproof, IP68
Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 990 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
40 + 40 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Battery
4500 mAh battery with Super Charging
Wireless Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro in Pakistan.

