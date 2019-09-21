Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan, Huawei Mate 30 Pro Mobile prices and specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 194,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Features Huawei Mate 30 Pro Specifications

Operating System

Android v10 (Q)

Display

6.53 inches (16.59 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Design

Waterproof, IP68

Performance

HiSilicon Kirin 990 Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

40 + 40 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras

32 MP Front Camera

Battery

4500 mAh battery with Super Charging

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

No 3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Huawei Mate 30 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro in Pakistan.