Huawei Mate 30 Pro price in Pakistan, Huawei Mate 30 Pro Mobile prices and specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 194,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.
|Huawei Mate 30 Pro Features
|Huawei Mate 30 Pro Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v10 (Q)
|Display
|6.53 inches (16.59 cm) bezel-less display with notch
|Design
|Waterproof, IP68
|Performance
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|40 + 40 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4500 mAh battery with Super Charging
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Huawei Mate 30 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro in Pakistan.
