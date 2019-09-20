‘We tried to reach out to dead man for comments’: Reporter trolled for live TV gaffe

A US reporter has become subject of viral memes after one of her old videos resurfaced on the Internet.

Sara Welch of KTLA news made the gaffe on air saying she tried to reach out to a man for comments but he was not available, while reporting on an incident which involved death of a suspect in police chase.

"We tried to reach out to the man who died in this pursuit. They were unavailable for comment. Back to you," she was heard saying live on TV,

The fans were having a field day trolling the reporter when a user shared the old video. "When I say I nearly passed out from laughing," wrote a useer @yashar in the caption of the viral video.

"It would've been weirder if he actually gave a comment," another tweeted.

One user criticized the journalist thinking reporters only read what’s in front of them.

"This just proves these people just read what's in front of them without thinking." "If you died laughing she might interview you, "he tweeted.