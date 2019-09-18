Kate Middleton expecting baby no. 4? Princess Charlotte drops major hints at school

It was only two weeks ago that Princess Charlotte had her first day at school and it looks like the four-year-old is already unveiling major royal secrets amongst her group of friends.

According to a royal insider, Princess Charlotte was heard speaking to a friend at school that her "mummy is having another girl."



As per New Idea, "One of the teaching aides overheard Charlotte saying it and couldn’t believe her ears – Charlotte was talking very loudly, and seemed convinced that her mummy was pregnant,” revealed a source.

The insider went on to add that it was a major secret that Charlotte had told her friends during only the first few weeks of school.

Rumours of the Duchess of Cambridge expecting a child for the fourth time had been circulating lately.

Kate's recent appearance at an England’s Royal Horticultural Society Garden sent tongues wagging as the Duchess was seen wearing a pretty floral dress but it was her small bump below the waist that created a stir.

Not only this, the 37-year-old spoke about newborns which further sent the audiences into a state of utter bafflement.

"As a parent, I have learned just how important it is to foster our children’s development in all areas, not just physical, as soon as they are born,” Kate told the crowd.

For her first day of school, Charlotte arrived to school with mum Kate and adorably hid behind her. Accompanying them were Prince William and Charlotte's elder brother Prince George.

