Indian Supreme Court permits Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Occupied Kashmir

The Indian Supreme Court on Monday allowed Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit occupied Kashmir and file a report on the aggravating situation in the valley.

Ghulam Nabi Azad has been allowed to travel to four districts - Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag, and Jammu, after he moved the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking permission to visit his home state.

The Supreme Court directed the Congress leader to not engage in any political activities while in Kashmir.

During the Supreme Court hearing today, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "He [Ghulam Nabi Azad] will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions."

The CJ also directed the opposition leader to submit a report on whether the high court is accessible for litigants.

"I will speak personally to the high court chief justice. This is a very serious issue. If the requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad had earlier attempted to enter the occupied region after the abrogation of Article 370 but was sent back by airport authorities.

He was accompanied by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, D Raja, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, and others.

After landing at the Delhi airport, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that the situation in Srinagar was "terrifying."

"We were not allowed to go to the city, but the situation in J&K is terrifying. The stories we heard from the passengers of Kashmir present in our flight, would bring tears even to a stone," he added.