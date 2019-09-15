Rachel Bloom announces pregnancy after big Emmy win

Hollywood star Rachel Bloom after bagging an Emmy for best original music and lyrics on Saturday night shared with the world another happy milestone in her life, of entering motherhood soon.

As she appeared to be in high spirits after the big win at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the 32-year-old ‘Changeland’ starlet dropped the major news about her pregnancy.

"I'm three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty cool," she said during the backstage press room.

The ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ actor and co-creator also shared the announcement on social media, writing, “WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! also btw I'm pregnant."

Bloom won the Emmy along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song ‘Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal’.

The ‘I Have Friends’ singer could not have asked for a better night, as she celebrated her first Emmy win. "This is my first Emmy and I'm so happy! It's really cool," she commented backstage.

"I'm so happy to be winning with my brothers, it feels better than if I were winning alone," she added.