Zadran guides Afghanistan to 197-5 against Zimbabwe

DHAKA: Najibullah Zadran hit a blistering half-century as Afghanistan made 197-5 against Zimbabwe in their first match of the tri-nation Twenty20 international tournament in Dhaka on Saturday.

Zadran smashed 69 off 30 balls, with five fours and six sixes, and shared 107 runs in a fifth-wicket stand with Mohammad Nabi, who scored 38 off 18 balls before being dismissed on the last ball of the innings.

The duo hit sixes on seven consecutive balls between the 17th and the 18th over to give Afghanistan an imposing total after Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz earlier made 43 off 24 balls.

Tendai Chatara and Sean Williams claimed two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe lost their first match in the tournament by three wickets to hosts Bangladesh.