Malala condemns Indian brutality in Occupied Kashmir, urges UNGA to step in

Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousufzai is using her position and her voice to urge various international organisations in the world to work towards peace in Kashmir, which is currently under an intense blackout and siege under the Indian government.

In a series of tweets, the Nobel Peace Prize winner detailed how she is currently speaking to people living in the occupied valley, specifically girls, to listen to their horrific recounts of subjugation by India.

"In the last week, I’ve spent time speaking with people living and working in #Kashmir - journalists, human rights lawyers and students," Malala wrote, adding, "I wanted to hear directly from girls living in Kashmir right now. It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get their stories because of the communications blackout. Kashmiris are cut off from the world and unable to make their voices heard. #LetKashmirSpeak."

Malala went on to reveal the harrowing details shared by girls from the valley:

"Here is what three girls told me, in their own words: “The best way to describe the situation in Kashmir right now is absolute silence. We have no way of finding out what’s happening to us. All we could hear is the steps of troops outside our windows. It was really scary.”

She added, "I feel purposeless and depressed because I can’t go to school. I missed my exams on August 12 and I feel my future is insecure now. I want to be a writer and grow to be an independent, successful Kashmiri woman. But it seems to be getting more difficult as this continues.”

The youngest Nobel laureate then said she is asking world leaders and the United Nations General Assembly "to work towards peace in Kashmir, listen to Kashmiri voices and help children go safely back to school."



